Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 9.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 228.63 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor rose 9.95% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 228.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 204.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.63204.61 12 OPM %12.8914.14 -PBDT23.0621.12 9 PBT15.6113.76 13 NP11.6010.55 10
