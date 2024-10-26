Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 9.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 228.63 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 9.95% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 228.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 204.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.63204.6112.8914.1423.0621.1215.6113.7611.6010.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News