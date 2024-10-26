Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.65% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.65% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.790.986.708.160.070.040.030.020.030.02

