Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 625.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 625.56% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 426.74% to Rs 59.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

