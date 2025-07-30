Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) July update stated that the US dollar has weakened considerably since April, although yields in the United States are higher than those in other advanced economies such as the euro area. Some investors point out structural factors driving dollar depreciation, including shifts away from US securities, though current data on cross-border capital flows does not suggest a broad-based pullback. Increased hedging against dollar weakness resulting from investor concerns about changes in the historical hedging properties of the dollar has contributed to its depreciation in part. However, whether such a switch in the currencies perceived risk-hedging properties is temporary or proves longer-lasting remains uncertain at this juncture. IMF noted further that many emerging market currencies have appreciated, and capital inflows have resumed since April, with investors seeing space for some emerging market central banks to ease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story