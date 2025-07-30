KPIT Technologies partners with JSW Motors

To collaborate on clean mobility

JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies today formed a strategic partnership, aimed at redefining the future of mobility in India.

Aiming to leverage KPIT's deep expertise in software and systems development - honed over two decades across more than 2000 global vehicle production programs, including multiple Software Defined Vehicle programs (SDVs) - this collaboration will also further strengthen JSW Motors' bold vision to disrupt the domestic automotive market through innovation and global collaboration.

The partnership underscores KPIT's strategic commitment to the Indian market and, along with JSW, promises to deliver superlative customer experiences and accelerate India's transition to clean mobility.