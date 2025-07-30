Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies partners with JSW Motors

KPIT Technologies partners with JSW Motors

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To collaborate on clean mobility

JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies today formed a strategic partnership, aimed at redefining the future of mobility in India.

Aiming to leverage KPIT's deep expertise in software and systems development - honed over two decades across more than 2000 global vehicle production programs, including multiple Software Defined Vehicle programs (SDVs) - this collaboration will also further strengthen JSW Motors' bold vision to disrupt the domestic automotive market through innovation and global collaboration.

The partnership underscores KPIT's strategic commitment to the Indian market and, along with JSW, promises to deliver superlative customer experiences and accelerate India's transition to clean mobility.

JSW Motors, the newly launched automotive business vertical of the JSW Group, is investing US$3 billion over the next five years to develop and manufacture electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India. The company's first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) is set to debut on the Indian roads in the second half of FY2026. With a 630-acre automotive hub under development in Bidkin, Maharashtra, JSW Motors is combining global excellence with local relevance to deliver high-performance, sustainable vehicles to Indian consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMF maintains caution on impact of increased hedging against dollar weakness

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story