Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.05, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25567.95. The Sensex is at 82893.76, up 0.32%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 7.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1462.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.98 lakh shares in last one month.