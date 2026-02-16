HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1453.3, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.01% in last one year as compared to a 11.36% rally in NIFTY and a 21.03% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1453.3, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25567.95. The Sensex is at 82893.76, up 0.32%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 15.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32681.5, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.67 lakh shares in last one month.