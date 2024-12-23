Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.32, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 20.42% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.32, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 10.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1887.9, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story