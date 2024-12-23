Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.32, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 20.42% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.32, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 10.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1887.9, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

