LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5747.3, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 23.05% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5747.3, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.LTIMindtree Ltd has eased around 6.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43771.05, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5774.55, down 1.1% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd tumbled 8.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 23.05% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

