Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 5637.7, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.68% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5637.7, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Siemens Ltd has slipped around 13.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5638.75, up 0.66% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 32.68% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 80.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News