Hatsun Agro spurts 24% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Hatsun Agro Product jumped 3.40% to Rs 1116.15, extending gains for the second day after robust Q2FY26 results.

Shares of Hatsun Agro Product have surged 23.86% in two sessions after the dairy major on 27 October 2025, announced a strong set of numbers for the September quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 109.78 crore in Q2 FY26, up 73.13% year-on-year from Rs 63.41 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit was lower by 18.89% compared to Rs 135.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,427.59 crore, up 17.1% YoY from Rs 2,072.10 crore in Q2 FY25, though down 6.3% from Rs 2,590.28 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 147.53 crore, up 68.6% YoY from Rs 87.50 crore in Q2 FY25, though it declined 19.9% QoQ from Rs 184.24 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 2,284.32 crore, though expenses were down 5.2% sequentially. Employee benefit expenses rose 22.9% YoY to Rs 73.92 crore, while finance costs fell 16% YoY to Rs 37.53 crore. Depreciation stood at Rs 144.17 crore, up 24.7% YoY. Other expenses rose 9.9% YoY to Rs 363.48 crore, but slipped 10.7% sequentially from Rs 407.12 crore in Q1 FY26. Tax expense stood at Rs 37.99 crore, up 63.89% compared with Rs 23.18 crore in Q2 FY25.