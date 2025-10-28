Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd registered volume of 33.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares

Bata India Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 October 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd registered volume of 33.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.87% to Rs.1,006.00. Volumes stood at 3.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 11.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.08% to Rs.1,118.60. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 757.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.06% to Rs.103.49. Volumes stood at 90.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd recorded volume of 12.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.36% to Rs.1,508.90. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd recorded volume of 196.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.47.70. Volumes stood at 56.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

