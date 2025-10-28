TTK Prestige sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 64 cr

TTK Prestige surged 14.09% to Rs 734.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 64.24 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.87 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations climbed 11.15% YoY to Rs 833.70 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) rose 25.67% YoY to Rs 88.47 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses increased 8.74% YoY to Rs 760.56 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 169.20 crore (up 5.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 79.87 crore (up 1.1% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.18 crore (down 7.93% YoY) during the period under review.
On half-yearly basis, the company reported a 3.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.86 crore despite a 7.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,443 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app