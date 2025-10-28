SpiceJet inducts nearly five aircrafts this month

SpiceJet said that it has inducted another Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet and has also ungrounded a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

With these two additions, a total of five aircraft have joined the airlines fleet this month as part of its aggressive winter expansion plan.

Both aircraft have now commenced commercial operations.

The airline had earlier inducted two Boeing 737s and one wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft this month. The expansion aligns with the airlines strategy to cater to the strong travel demand during the festive and holiday season.

In total, SpiceJet plans to add 20 aircraft between October and November.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said: "Our latest inductions and the return of another 737 MAX to active service mark another strong step in SpiceJets growth story. This is one of our largest-ever expansion phases, driven by a clear focus on meeting the surge in travel demand and offering our passengers more destinations, enhanced connectivity, and greater convenience. By December 2025, our expanded fleet will help us more than double capacity and triple our ASKM, marking a major milestone in our growth journey." SpiceJet is a low-cost Indian airline. It is an IATA-IOSA certified carrier operating Boeing 737s and Q-400s, and a leading regional player under the UDAN scheme.