Morepen Lab drops after Q1 PAT slides 70% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Morepen Laboratories declined 4.33% to Rs 54.11 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 70.3% to Rs 10.74 crore on 6.59% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 425.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 67.79% YoY to Rs 15.51 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses rose 0.89% to Rs 414.13 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 410.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 237.70 crore (up 1.14% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 55.23 crore (up 15.18% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 4.03 crore (up 250.43% YoY), selling and distribution expenses stood at Rs 30.39 core (up 2.74% YoY) during the period under review.