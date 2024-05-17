Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1175.56% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1175.56% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 37.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1388.59% to Rs 44.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.740.45 1176 44.362.98 1389 OPM %87.28-1542.22 -93.71-60.74 - PBDT5.04-6.95 LP 41.54-1.84 LP PBT4.95-7.03 LP 41.17-2.11 LP NP4.35-7.03 LP 37.54-2.01 LP

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

