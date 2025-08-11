Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 122.41 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 18.92% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 122.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.122.41125.0315.6419.3820.1625.0418.6523.0413.8417.07

