HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

HBL Engineering rallied 4.02% to Rs 711 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54.12 crore from West Central Railway.

The contract involves the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of trackside KAVACH equipment at station and level crossing (LC) gate locations.

The scope also includes erection of towers and associated works required for KAVACH implementation in the KotaRuthiyai section and SogariaKota "C" section (covering 166 route kilometers) of the Kota Division, West Central Railway.

The contract is to be completed within a period of 700 days from the date of commencement. The total value of the contract is Rs 54.12 crore.

None of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity to whom the contract has been awarded. Furthermore, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions. The companys consolidated net profit surged 78.88% to Rs 143.27 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 80.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 15.70% YoY to Rs 601.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.