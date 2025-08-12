Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Sansera Engineering jumped 3.87% to Rs 1,303 after the company posted a 26% year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter, supported by steady revenue growth and healthy margins.The maker of precision-engineered automotive and non-automotive components reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 63 crore in Q1 FY26, up 26% from Rs 50.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 3% YoY to Rs 766.3 crore, while EBITDA rose 4% to Rs 132.1 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 17.2% from 17.1% in Q1 FY25.
By geography, India contributed 68.7% of sales, followed by Europe at 19.9% and the USA at 8.4%. By segment, Auto-ICE accounted for 72.7% of revenue, Auto-Tech Agnostic & xEV 15.1%, and Non-auto 12.2%.
During the quarter, the company secured fresh orders worth Rs 173.2 crore, taking its total order book to Rs 2,024.3 crore as of 30 June 2025.
B R Preetham executive director & CEO, Sansera Engineering said, "The performance was impacted due to multiple headwinds impacting the overall auto industry growth, both in domestic as well as global markets.
Despite facing multiple challenges, we fared reasonably well due to our well diversified business profile in terms of products, segments as well as geographies.
Sansera is an integral part of supply chain for its customers across domestic and global markets and remains focused on consistent performance in both traditional as well as new age components. ADS, which has emerged as an important business segment continues to remain a priority."
Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, we manufacture and supply a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies. Within the non-automotive sector, the company manufactures and supplies a wide range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.
