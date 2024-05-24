Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 56.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.84% to Rs 421.16 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 56.27% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 421.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.21% to Rs 152.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 2220.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2525.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
