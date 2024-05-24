Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 56.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 56.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.84% to Rs 421.16 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 56.27% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.84% to Rs 421.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.21% to Rs 152.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 2220.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2525.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales421.16656.44 -36 2220.322525.58 -12 OPM %12.1115.69 -13.8012.05 - PBDT45.8094.96 -52 281.45294.25 -4 PBT31.1176.47 -59 223.86220.21 2 NP21.8349.92 -56 152.30143.39 6

