Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.67% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.610.604.92-11.670.04-0.070.01-0.11-0.01-0.09

