Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.67% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.610.60 2 OPM %4.92-11.67 -PBDT0.04-0.07 LP PBT0.01-0.11 LP NP-0.01-0.09 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muted start likely amid mixed global cues

Stock Alert: Tata Tech, HCL Tech, Railtel Corp, Tejas Networks, AstraZenca Pharma

Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story