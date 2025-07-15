Stock Alert: Tata Tech, HCL Tech, Railtel Corp, Tejas Networks, AstraZenca Pharma

Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are banned from F&O trading on 15 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

GM Breweries, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance, Himadri Special Chemicals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Insurance, Just Dial will declare their results alter today.

Stocks to Watch:

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declined 10.77% to Rs 3,843 crore on 0.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order worth Rs 2.64 crore from East Central Railway for provision of Kavach (indigenous train collision avoidance system) on low density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway.

Tejas Networks reported consolidated net loss of Rs 193.87 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 87.08% YoY to Rs 201.98 crore in Q1 June 2025. AstraZeneca Pharma India has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for Infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 m. Tata Technologies reported 9.84% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.28 crore on 3.22% drop in net sales to Rs 1244.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.