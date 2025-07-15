Muted start likely amid mixed global cues

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 9.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a mildly negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Economy:

Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,787.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5474.96 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024. Global Markets: Most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter. Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 inched up on Monday after President Donald Trump signaled willingness to negotiate on trade, including with the European Union. The gesture helped calm market jitters over a potential global trade war. By the closing bell on the NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.20%, the S&P 500 gained 0.14%, and the NASDAQ Composite added 0.27%. Among standout movers, shares of Palantir Technologies surged 4.96%, or $7.05, to hit an all-time high of $149.15. Boeing Co also soared to a 52-week high, rising 1.62% or $3.67 to $230.51. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks ended lower for the fourth straight session on Monday, slipping despite a softer WPI inflation print. The Nifty closed below the 25,100 mark as selling in IT stocks offset gains in healthcare. Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap stocks bucked the trend, showing positive momentum. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 247.01 points or 0.30% to 82,253.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.55 points or 0.27% to 25,082.30. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have dropped 1.74% and 1.72%, respectively.