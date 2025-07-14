G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 28.01 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 109.68% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.0125.3219.1412.954.922.593.691.542.601.24

