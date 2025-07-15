Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Inox Wind board to mull fund raising plan on 17 July

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox Wind said that board is scheduled to meet on 17 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares or other securities.

The announcement was made on Monday, 14 July 2025, after market hours.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.14% to settle at Rs 176.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story