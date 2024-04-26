HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 28499.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 0.08% to Rs 3986.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3983.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 28499.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.73% to Rs 15702.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14851.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 109913.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101456.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

28499.0026606.00109913.00101456.0021.4622.0422.0222.306362.006222.0025140.0023633.005269.005195.0020967.0019488.003986.003983.0015702.0014851.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News