HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 28499.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 0.08% to Rs 3986.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3983.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 28499.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.73% to Rs 15702.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14851.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 109913.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101456.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28499.0026606.00 7 109913.00101456.00 8 OPM %21.4622.04 -22.0222.30 - PBDT6362.006222.00 2 25140.0023633.00 6 PBT5269.005195.00 1 20967.0019488.00 8 NP3986.003983.00 0 15702.0014851.00 6

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

