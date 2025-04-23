Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 PAT rises to Rs 35 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom's consolidated net profit increased marginally to Rs 34.68 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 34.57 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 4% YoY to Rs 513.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 36.45 crore in Q4 FY25, registering de-growth of 9.12% from Rs 40.11 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. The company reported an exceptional profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the quarter.

The company's revenue from the cable television segment stood at Rs 346.09 crore (up 4.67% YoY), while revenue from broadband business was at Rs 149.35 crore (down 2.92% YoY) and revenue from dealing in securities was at Rs 17.71 crore (down 98.98% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined by 6.84% to Rs 92.51 crore, while revenue increased by 2.96% to Rs 2,039.65 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operators (MSOs) and cable broadband service providers in India.

The counter shed 0.62% to Rs 14.45 on the BSE.

