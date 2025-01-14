HDFC AMC rises after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 641 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company added 1.79% to Rs 3,905 after the company's standalone net profit increased 30.99% to Rs 641.46 crore on 26.22% rise in total income to Rs 1,027.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations in third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 934.36 crore, registering a growth of 39.18% year on year (YoY).

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 839.95 crore, up by 31.53% YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 was Rs 747.2 crore, up 51% from Rs 496.1 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 7,87,400 crore as of 31 December 2024 compared to Rs 5,51,500 crore as on 31 December 2023 and its market share was 11.5% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 4,78,200 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 with a market share of 12.8%.

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 66:35, compared to the industry ratio of 57:43 for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of December 2024, 70% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.

The company said that 11 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 38,200 crore processed during the month of December 2024.

As on 31 December 2024, total live accounts stood at 22.1 million, unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN stands at 12.6 million compared to 52.6 million for the industry, a penetration of 24%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

