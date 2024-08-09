HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd soars 1.03%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4150.95, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.95% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 15.73% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4150.95, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has dropped around 0.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22838.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4148, up 0.69% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 60.95% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 15.73% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 42.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

