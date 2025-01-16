HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.38%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4103.55, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4103.55, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has dropped around 7.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4119.9, up 1.54% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 23.07% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 36.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

