Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6098.95, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6098.95, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has dropped around 9.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6118.9, up 2.46% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up 93.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 134.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News