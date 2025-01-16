Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6098.95, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6098.95, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has dropped around 9.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6118.9, up 2.46% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up 93.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 134.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 2.4%, gains for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story