REC Ltd spurts 1.59%, up for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.25, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.25, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. REC Ltd has dropped around 11.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 488.1, up 1.53% on the day. REC Ltd is up 14.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 8.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News