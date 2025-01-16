LIC Housing Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 565.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 565.95, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 6.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

