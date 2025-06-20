AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

AXISCADES Technologies added 1.91% to Rs 1440 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Europe-based Indra for collaborating on the production of solutions for the aerospace and defense markets.

Indra is a global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems.

The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as distance measuring equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS.

The company further said that it is evaluating collaboration with Indra in MPA Airborne Solutions and exploring a dedicated partnership for DRDO CABS MRMR and MMMA programs.