AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
AXISCADES Technologies added 1.91% to Rs 1440 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Europe-based Indra for collaborating on the production of solutions for the aerospace and defense markets.

Indra is a global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems.

The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as distance measuring equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS.

The company further said that it is evaluating collaboration with Indra in MPA Airborne Solutions and exploring a dedicated partnership for DRDO CABS MRMR and MMMA programs.

AXISCADES Technologies is a prominent technology solutions provider in defense, aerospace and strategic electronics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

