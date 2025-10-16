Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Life Insurance Company's consolidated net profit increased 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 435.18 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net premium income jumped 13.59% YoY to Rs 18,871.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net income from investments fell 87.8% to Rs 1,417.36 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 11,613.28 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 9% to Rs 994 crore on 14.57% jump in net premium income to Rs 33,410.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 11% YoY to Rs 359,999 crore as on H1 FY26.

The value of new business (VNB) for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 1,818 crore, a growth of 10% YoY and 2-year CAGR of 14% while broadly maintaining new business margins similar to last year, at 24.5%.

The company's Indian embedded value (IEV) increased 14% YoY to Rs 59,540 crore in H1 FY26, with an operating RoEV of 15.8% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Annualized premium equivalent (APE) jumped 10% to Rs 7,413 crore in H1 FY26 as against 6,724 crore in H1 FY25.

The life insurer's solvency ratio stood at 175% in H1 FY26, reflecting a combination of dividend payout, repayment of Rs 600 crore subordinated debt, writing more protection business and the GST impact.

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and CEO of HDFC Life, commented: The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved fundraising through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) in the nature of subordinated debt instruments up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity and health.

The scrip declined 2.75% to Rs 740.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pace Digitek lists at premium

Bajaj Electricals collaborates with TIH Foundation at IIT Bombay

Axis Bank Q2 PAT drops 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Oberoi Realty jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 760 cr

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slides 1.8%

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story