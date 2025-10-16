HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company's consolidated net profit increased 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 435.18 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net premium income jumped 13.59% YoY to Rs 18,871.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net income from investments fell 87.8% to Rs 1,417.36 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 11,613.28 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 9% to Rs 994 crore on 14.57% jump in net premium income to Rs 33,410.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped 11% YoY to Rs 359,999 crore as on H1 FY26.

The value of new business (VNB) for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 1,818 crore, a growth of 10% YoY and 2-year CAGR of 14% while broadly maintaining new business margins similar to last year, at 24.5%. The company's Indian embedded value (IEV) increased 14% YoY to Rs 59,540 crore in H1 FY26, with an operating RoEV of 15.8% on a rolling 12-month basis. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) jumped 10% to Rs 7,413 crore in H1 FY26 as against 6,724 crore in H1 FY25. The life insurer's solvency ratio stood at 175% in H1 FY26, reflecting a combination of dividend payout, repayment of Rs 600 crore subordinated debt, writing more protection business and the GST impact.

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and CEO of HDFC Life, commented: The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term. Meanwhile, the companys board approved fundraising through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) in the nature of subordinated debt instruments up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches. HDFC Life Insurance Company is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity and health.