Bajaj Electricals collaborates with TIH Foundation at IIT Bombay

To co-develop smart street lighting solutionsBajaj Electricals has announced a strategic collaboration with the TIH Foundation for IoT & IoE, located at IIT Bombay, to co-develop smart lighting solutions under the Smart Streetlight Control project.
The collaboration brings together Bajaj's market dominance and deep expertise in large-scale lighting deployments with TIH's cutting-edge research in electronics, network communication, and AI/ML technologies. Together, the two organisations aim to create intelligent, energy-efficient lighting systems that advance India's Smart City vision, while contributing to national priorities such as Digital India and Make in India.
Under the MoU, the first phase of the partnership will focus on developing AI base lighting solution capable to delivery energy optimisation, efficiency and reliability. Over time, both partners envision extending this collaboration to tackle broader smart infrastructure challenges in the urban landscape.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
