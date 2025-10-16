Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slides 1.8%

Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 2.44% over last one month compared to 2.83% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX

Genesys International Corporation Ltd fell 1.8% today to trade at Rs 554. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.26% to quote at 34527.36. The index is down 2.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, C.E. Info Systems Ltd decreased 1.53% and Rashi Peripherals Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.06 % over last one year compared to the 1.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.