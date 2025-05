Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April, 2025 over April, 2024 is 3.16% (Provisional). There is decline of 18 basis points in headline inflation of April, 2025 in comparison to March, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after July, 2019.