Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 583.43 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 65.38% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 583.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.75% to Rs 44.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 2218.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1907.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

