Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 749.85 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 4.94% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 749.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 703.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.12% to Rs 314.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 2836.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2809.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales749.85703.39 7 2836.572809.26 1 OPM %13.4414.14 -13.9712.87 - PBDT127.22130.71 -3 478.19451.77 6 PBT110.63116.75 -5 419.97399.22 5 NP83.9488.30 -5 314.92299.59 5

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

