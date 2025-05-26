Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 36.53% to Rs 718.67 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.53% to Rs 718.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 526.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 106.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.22% to Rs 1717.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales718.67526.38 37 1717.381371.48 25 OPM %14.80-4.01 -10.241.30 - PBDT105.51-40.78 LP 185.44-56.68 LP PBT101.26-44.63 LP 171.17-70.87 LP NP65.29-27.11 LP 106.56-69.35 LP

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

