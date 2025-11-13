4th PLI Round for White Goods Attracts Rs1,914 Cr Investment, Boosts MSME Participation and Local Manufacturing

The 4th Round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) was launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It has attracted 13 applications with a net committed investment of Rs 1,914 crore. Over 50 per cent applicants belong to MSMEs, reflecting the growing confidence of small and medium enterprises in joining the Air Conditioner and LED components manufacturing value chain.

Among the 13 applicants, an existing beneficiary commits an additional investment of Rs 15 crore. Nine applicants, representing 75% of the total, have applied for manufacturing Air Conditioner components with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crore focusing on manufacturing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components. The remaining four applicants have proposed investments worth Rs 98 crore for LED component manufacturing, including LED chips, drivers, and heat sinks. The proposed investments cover six States across 13 districts and 23 locations, contributing to regional industrial growth and employment generation.