4th PLI Round for White Goods Attracts Rs1,914 Cr Investment, Boosts MSME Participation and Local Manufacturing

Among the 13 applicants, an existing beneficiary commits an additional investment of Rs 15 crore. Nine applicants, representing 75% of the total, have applied for manufacturing Air Conditioner components with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crore focusing on manufacturing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components. The remaining four applicants have proposed investments worth Rs 98 crore for LED component manufacturing, including LED chips, drivers, and heat sinks. The proposed investments cover six States across 13 districts and 23 locations, contributing to regional industrial growth and employment generation.
Approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi aims to establish a complete component ecosystem for Air Conditioners and LED Lights in India. The Scheme is projected to increase domestic value addition from the current 1520% to 7580%, positioning India as a key global manufacturing hub for white goods.
