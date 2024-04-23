Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 84.18 points or 0.24% at 34699.33 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 21.29%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 5.83%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 5%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 2.62%),Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.2%), Sigachi Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), Abbott India Ltd (down 1.72%), Global Health Ltd (down 1.51%), and FDC Ltd (down 1.48%).

On the other hand, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 7.05%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 5.58%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

