Healthy Life Agritec standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 23.08% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.6813.714.324.380.680.560.640.520.480.39

