India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 20.45% to Rs 302.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 1709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1555.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1709.321555.9585.5176.46396.91321.62393.44318.95302.64251.25

