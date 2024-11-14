Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 1244.23 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 4.69% to Rs 94.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 1244.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1125.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1244.231125.21 11 OPM %9.9411.00 -PBDT146.97141.00 4 PBT126.88121.71 4 NP94.1989.97 5

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

