SKF India consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of SKF India rose 4.69% to Rs 94.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 1244.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1125.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

