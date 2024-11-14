Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 6437.03 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 37.28% to Rs 297.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 474.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 6437.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6279.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6437.036279.57 3 OPM %13.6418.47 -PBDT779.961052.49 -26 PBT404.10692.23 -42 NP297.46474.25 -37
