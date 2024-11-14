Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.79% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.47 -30 OPM %15.1536.17 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.040.04 0
