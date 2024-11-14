Rapid Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.79% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.330.4715.1536.170.050.060.050.060.040.04

