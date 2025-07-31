Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC board nod to raise Rs 2,000 cr via bonds

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
NHPC said that its board has approved raising upto Rs 2,000 crore through debt securities in one or more tranches.

The companys board approved raising funds though issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative AG-series bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26.

NHPC, a Mini Ratna category I public sector utility, is Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 919.63 crore in Q4 FY25, up 51.99% as against Rs 605.02 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 24.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,346.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.46% to settle at Rs 84.43 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

