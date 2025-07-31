Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 10.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 654.49 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 10.21% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 654.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 748.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.654.49748.1915.2013.22105.5699.4465.9160.3348.9044.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News